Retinal Implant Designer Awarded Summary Judgment on Design Defect Claim

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has awarded summary judgment to the designer of a hydrogel episcleral implant, ruling the plaintiff failed to present evidence establishing a question of fact as to whether the product was defectively designed.

On Oct. 30, Judge Leo Sorokin of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts noted the plaintiff’s expert did not refute the defense experts’ opinions that the device was designed using testing and science that were state-of-the-art at the relevant time.

Nancy Daley underwent surgery in 1986 to correct retinal detachment in her left eye, during which she was implanted …