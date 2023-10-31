DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Mass. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case Dismissed as Untimely


October 31, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed an Ethicon pelvic mesh action as untimely, ruling the plaintiff should have been on notice of her claims as early as 2005, when she underwent a procedure to excise a portion of the mesh that had migrated.

On Oct. 27, Judge Margaret R. Guzman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that “multiple surgeries addressing the same medical device can be enough to put a plaintiff on notice that the device is the cause of their harm.”

Jill Ducat was diagnosed with uterine prolapse and pelvic organ prolapse …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Ozempic Plaintiff Conference: An Emerging Litigation

December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS