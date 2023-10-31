Mass. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case Dismissed as Untimely

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed an Ethicon pelvic mesh action as untimely, ruling the plaintiff should have been on notice of her claims as early as 2005, when she underwent a procedure to excise a portion of the mesh that had migrated.

On Oct. 27, Judge Margaret R. Guzman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that “multiple surgeries addressing the same medical device can be enough to put a plaintiff on notice that the device is the cause of their harm.”

Jill Ducat was diagnosed with uterine prolapse and pelvic organ prolapse …