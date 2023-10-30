Taxotere Hair Loss Action Time Barred, Ala. Federal Judge Rules
October 30, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere permanent hair loss case as time barred, ruling the plaintiff was aware of her injury by December 2010, yet waited until 2017 to file suit.
In an Oct. 27 order, Judge AnneMarie Axon of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama further held that the plaintiff could have discovered her cause of action via publicly available information concerning a potential link between the chemotherapy drug and alopecia.
Reponza Maxwell was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy using Taxotere from May to July 2010. In December …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Ozempic Plaintiff Conference: An Emerging Litigation
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk