Taxotere Hair Loss Action Time Barred, Ala. Federal Judge Rules

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed a Taxotere permanent hair loss case as time barred, ruling the plaintiff was aware of her injury by December 2010, yet waited until 2017 to file suit.

In an Oct. 27 order, Judge AnneMarie Axon of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama further held that the plaintiff could have discovered her cause of action via publicly available information concerning a potential link between the chemotherapy drug and alopecia.

Reponza Maxwell was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy using Taxotere from May to July 2010. In December …