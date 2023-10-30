Pa. Woman Says Novo Nordisk Failed to Warn of Ozempic's GI Risks

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania woman has sued Novo Nordisk, alleging it has failed to warn patients and doctors that its blockbuster injectable weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy can cause severe gastrointestinal injuries, including paralyzed stomach and inflammation of the intestines.

In a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiff Kelly Miller alleges Novo Nordisk is aware that the GLP-1 receptor drugs can cause gastroparesis or gastroenteritis, yet downplays the risks and heavily markets them as being safe and effective.

The drugs insulin production and reducing glucose production in the liver helping to …