Manufacturing Defect Claims Proceed Against Boston Scientific in Artificial Sphincter Action
October 27, 2023
SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has allowed manufacturing defect claims to proceed in a lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific Corp.’s artificial urinary sphincter, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged that the device was faulty and leaked urine after being implanted.
In an Oct. 26 order, Judge Barbara Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington also allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint to adequately alleged how BSC breached a warranty.
Kenneth Milton, on Oct. 19, 2019, underwent implantation of the device to resolve issues with urinary incontinence following extensive radiation for prostate cancer. The AMS 800 …
