Motion to Depose DePuy Sales Reps Denied in Ala. Pinnacle Hip Action

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama federal magistrate judge denied a motion to depose DePuy sales representatives in a Pinnacle hip replacement action, after finding that the implanting surgeons did not rely upon information provided by the representatives during the plaintiff’s surgeries.

In an Oct. 17 order, Magistrate Judge Sonja Bivins of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama noted the surgeons testified during the Pinnacle multidistrict proceedings that they performed their own due diligence, including reading publications, attending courses, and consulting with peers regarding the use of implant devices.

Linda Gulledge underwent a right total hip replacement …