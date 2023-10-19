Trial Begins in 3rd Bellwether Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury trial has begun in the third Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. polypropylene hernia mesh bellwether action on claims the defendants failed to warn that their PerFix Plug hernia mesh could cause a chronic inflammatory response in patients and whether the product was defectively designed.

Opening arguments took place on Oct. 16 beore Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Aaron Stinson, a Maine resident, was implanted with defendants’ PerFix Plug hernia mesh in August 2015 after he sustained an injury while working on a sailboat. Dr. Amy …