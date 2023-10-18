Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Singulair Action for Lack of Jurisdiction

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has denied a bid to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction claims that it failed to warn of neuropsychiatric injuries posed by Singulair, ruling the plaintiffs have shown that the alleged conduct has ties to the state.

In an Oct. 16 order, Judge Marylin Huff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California said the complaint adequately alleges the plaintiffs were prescribed, ingested and suffered their alleged injuries in California.

Spencer Bueno and Richard Parker sued Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Organon & Co., and Organon …