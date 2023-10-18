Supplemental Expert Disclosures Cleared in Ky. DePuy Hip Action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal magistrate judge has denied a plaintiff’s motion to strike supplemental expert disclosures made by Medial Device Business Services Inc. in a hip replacement action, noting that the court’s amended scheduling order “plainly contemplated the parties bringing new experts to bear.”

In an Oct. 17 order, Magistrate Judge Matthew Stinnett of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky explained that while the scheduling order used the term “supplemental,” the court does not construe it to mean that the parties were limited to only adding onto the already existing group of experts in …