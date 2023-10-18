Tasigna MDL Plaintiffs Ordered to Produce Social Media Activity ‘In Full'
October 18, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal magistrate judge has ordered plaintiffs in the Tasigna cancer drug MDL to download and produce their social media activity “in full,” rejecting their efforts to limit their discovery to “search term” production.
In a Sept. 18 order, Magistrate Judge David A. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida agreed with Novartis that “search terms cannot be tailored sufficiently to capture responsive social media postings, particularly given the often-casual nature of such discourse.”
“If an individual Plaintiff’s circumstance is unusual, the individual Plaintiff can seek further protection from the …
