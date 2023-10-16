Jury Finds for DePuy on Warning, Design Claims in Knee Replacement Action
October 16, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
SEATTLE – A Washington federal jury has rendered a verdict in favor of DePuy in a knee replacement lawsuit, finding the company adequately warned the implanting surgeon of the Attune device’s potential risks.
In an Oct. 13 verdict, the jury also told Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington that DePuy did not negligently design the Attune knee replacement device.
Derrick C. Bosley Sr. was implanted with the Attune device in August 2014 during a total left knee arthroplasty performed by Dr. William Barrett. Bosley alleges the device loosened and …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Davis Rothwell Earle & Xochihua
- Law Office of Derron Calvin
- Law Office of James Purcell
- Nilan Johnson Lewis PA
- Nutter McClennan & Fish LLP
- Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt
