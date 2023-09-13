Personal Jurisdiction Exists Over Filshie Clip Defendants, S.C. Federal Judge Rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina federal judge has refused to dismiss a Filshie Clip birth control device lawsuit, ruling there is personal jurisdiction over defendants CooperSurgical Inc. and Femcare Ltd. because they purposely availed themselves of doing business in the state.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Mary G. Lewis of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina further ruled that further discovery is needed before defendants’ motion on preemption grounds can be decided.

Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices that are attached to the fallopian tubes during a tubal ligation procedure. The device, which …