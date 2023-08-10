Arthrex Sued in N.Y. Federal Court Over Allegedly Defective Suture Anchors

=NEW YORK — A New York man has filed a class action against Arthrex Inc. in federal court, alleging that the company’s suture anchors and/or anchor inserters broke apart while being implanted during an arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

In an Aug. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Richard Staubitz alleges that a design or manufacturing defect in Arthrex’s Anchors or Anchor inserters often causes the Anchor inserter tip to break when used as intended.

According to the complaint, Staubitz underwent arthroscopic surgery in April to repair a labral tear in his …