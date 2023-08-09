JPML Creates Federal Docket for C.R. Bard Implanted Port Device Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for cases accusing C.R. Bard Inc., Becton, Dickson & Co., and Bard Access Systems Inc. of misrepresenting the safety of their implanted port devices, agreeing with the moving plaintiffs that “the common factual issues are sufficiently complex to merit centralization.”

In an Aug. 8 order, the panel transferred the 10 pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, and appointed Judge David G. Campbell to oversee the docket.

Commonly known as Injection Ports, Port-a-Catheters or “Port-a-Caths,” the devices are implantable vascular access …