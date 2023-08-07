Johnson & Johnson Denied Interlocutory Appeal in Acetaminophen Autism MDL

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to allow Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to appeal her refusal to dismiss claims accusing the company of failing to warn that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen can cause autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In an Aug. 3 order, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also denied JJCI’s motion for interlocutory appeal of her ruling that plaintiffs have adequately pled that in utero exposure to acetaminophen causes ASD and ADHD and that JJCI knew or should have known about …