DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ethicon Denied Summary Judgment on Warning Claims in Nev. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case


August 6, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


RENO, Nev. - A Nevada federal judge has denied Ethicon Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s doctors were provided with an adequate warning as to the device’s risks.

In the Aug. 1 order, Judge Anne Traum of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada further ruled that it is unclear at this stage whether the doctors have changed their decision to recommend the TVT-Abbrevo device had further warnings been provided.

Tamara Townsend was implanted with the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS