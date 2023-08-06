Ethicon Denied Summary Judgment on Warning Claims in Nev. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case

RENO, Nev. - A Nevada federal judge has denied Ethicon Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s doctors were provided with an adequate warning as to the device’s risks.

In the Aug. 1 order, Judge Anne Traum of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada further ruled that it is unclear at this stage whether the doctors have changed their decision to recommend the TVT-Abbrevo device had further warnings been provided.

Tamara Townsend was implanted with the …