Connecticut Product Liability Act Claims Proceed in Bausch & Lomb Lens Case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has refused to dismiss a claim accusing Bausch & Lomb Inc. of violating the state’s product liability act by failing to provide the Food and Drug Administration with adverse event reports concerning its Trulign cataract lens, ruling it was sufficiently pled.

On July 25, Judge Kari Dooley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut found the third amended complaint “alleges relevant date ranges in which adverse events occurred but were not reported to the FDA and identifies at least four instances of Z Syndrome occurring but only one adverse event …