Judge Allows Early Implant Plaintiffs’ Claims to Proceed in BHR Hip MDL
July 17, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BALTIMORE — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Device (BHR) cases has denied Smith & Nephew summary judgment on claims filed by plaintiffs who were implanted before October 2009, ruling that such a “one-size-fits-all” approach would prematurely resolve the claims without the benefit of case-specific discovery.
In a July 13 order, Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said those “early implant” plaintiffs have provided enough evidence for a jury to consider whether, and to what extent, S&N knew about the risks of the BHR before October 2009.…
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
August 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown