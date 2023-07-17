DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Judge Allows Early Implant Plaintiffs’ Claims to Proceed in BHR Hip MDL


July 17, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BALTIMORE — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Device (BHR) cases has denied Smith & Nephew summary judgment on claims filed by plaintiffs who were implanted before October 2009, ruling that such a “one-size-fits-all” approach would prematurely resolve the claims without the benefit of case-specific discovery.

In a July 13 order, Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said those “early implant” plaintiffs have provided enough evidence for a jury to consider whether, and to what extent, S&N knew about the risks of the BHR before October 2009.


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

August 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS