Boston Scientific Settles Ga. Federal Pelvic Mesh Device Case

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Days before trial, Boston Scientific Corp. has settled claims that its allegedly defective Obtryx pelvic mesh device caused a Georgia woman to sustain various injuries and undergo a revision surgery in 2021.

According to a July 12 notice of settlement filed before Judge Clay D. Land of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, the parties are working toward finalizing the agreement and will file a stipulation for dismissal within 90 days.

Buckner was implanted with the Obtryx polypropylene transobturator midurethral sling in January 2020 to treat her stress urinary incontinence. After the surgery, …