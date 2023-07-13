Nev. Federal Judge Stays Mediation in Pelvic Mesh Case Pending Certification Ruling

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has extended a stay of an Ethicon pelvic mesh case pending the state high court’s ruling on a motion to certify in a toxic tort case involving the discovery rule, explaining that the issues in that case “are similar enough to those in this case to render that appeal and a potential certification to the Nevada Supreme Court duplicative.”

On July 12, Judge Cristina Silva of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada granted defendants’ motion to stay mediation in the pelvic mesh case.

Barbara Heinrich alleges her implantation of Ethicon’s …