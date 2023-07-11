Breast Implant Removal Triggered Limitations Period, Ore. Federal Judge Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleged her Allergan silicone breast implants caused her to develop an autoimmune disease, ruling her claims are untimely because the limitations period was triggered when she underwent removal of the implants, which was more than two years before she filed suit.

In a July 7 order, Judge Michael J. McShane of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon said that “a timely investigation by Plaintiff in 2017 about possible adverse health outcomes of a ruptured silicone breast implant would have alerted her to …