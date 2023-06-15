N.J. High Court Designates Pinnacle Hip Cases as Multicounty Litigation

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has designated as multicounty litigation all pending and future state court actions targeting DePuy’s Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implants and ordered transfer of the cases to the Bergen County Superior court.

In a May 17 order, the high court tapped Judge Gregg A. Padovano to oversee centralized case management and trial issues for each case.

In the lawsuits, plaintiffs allege various injuries after being implanted with the Pinnacle Acetabular Cup System, including pain, infection, necrotic tissue and catastrophic failure. Although the Food and Drug Administration has not announced a DePuy Pinnacle recall, it …