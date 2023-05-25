Trial Set to Begin in Lawsuit Alleging Link Between Somatics Shock Device, Brain Damage

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial is set to begin in Florida federal court in a lawsuit accusing Somatics LLC of negligently failing to warn doctors that its electroshock therapy device causes permanent memory loss and brain damage.

Opening arguments are scheduled to take place on May 31 before Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

From 2014 to 2016, Nebraska resident Jeffrey Thelen underwent 95 electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) sessions using the Thymatron System IV device. The ECT device was manufactured by Elektrika Inc. and supplied to Somatics LLC which, in addition to also manufacturing …