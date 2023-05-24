N.J. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Mentor Breast Implant Cancer Case
May 24, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging a link between Mentor’s breast implants and a rare form of cancer, ruling the claims for manufacturing defect, breach of warranty and failure to warn are not preempted because the plaintiffs alleged violations of federal regulations that parallel state law.
In a May 22 order, Judge Michael Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found the claims were adequately pled.
Connecticut resident Ruth Strontzer was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent bilateral mastectomies and reconstruction with tissue expanders. Following …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Berger Montague PC
- Ross Feller Casey LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law, Sol Blatt Library
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown