N.Y. Federal Judge Dismisses 4th Amended Complaint in Arthrex Burr Device Case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a fourth amended complaint in which a woman claimed Arthrex Inc.’s orthopedic burr device malfunctioned during surgery, causing her to sustain a thermal burn on her shoulder.

In a May 19 order, Judge William M. Skretny of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York found the plaintiff failed to cure the defects he previously identified in her claims for design and manufacturing defect, failure to warn and negligence.

“With dismissal of the three remaining claims, this case is dismissed. With the opportunities afforded to …