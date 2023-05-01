Bard Hernia Mesh MDL Judge Severs Claims Against Healthcare Providers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for Davol/C.R. Bard hernia mesh injury cases has severed the claims against healthcare defendants, ruling they are not necessary parties because the claims are “highly distinct” from those asserted against the manufacturer defendants.

In an April 26 order, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio explained that the tort and medical malpractice claims against the healthcare defendants are “comprised of unique legal elements” and “based on completely different factual allegations.”

“Just as Hernia Mesh Defendants were not involved with plaintiffs’ surgeries, …