4th Cir. Certifies Design Defect Standard of Proof Question to W. Va. High Court
April 6, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RICHMOND, Va. — A panel of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has asked the highest court in West Virginia to resolve the question of whether a plaintiff asserting a strict liability design defect claim in a product liability action is required to prove the existence of an alternative, feasible design that eliminates the risk of harm suffered by the plaintiff.
In an April 5 order, the appellate panel explained there “there is no controlling appellate decision, Constitutional provision or statute” in West Virginia that resolves the question.
Judith Shears underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Tension-Free Vaginal Tape — a …
FIRM NAMES
- Butler Snow LLP
- The Segal Law Firm
- Thomas Combs & Spann PLLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown