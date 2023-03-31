Texas Federal Magistrate Judge Recommends Dismissal of Cardiac Stent Graft Case

HOUSTON — A Texas federal magistrate judge has recommended dismissal of a lawsuit arising from an allegedly defective Endologix stent graft, ruling the strict liability manufacturing defect fails because the plaintiffs failed to specify which product specifications and/or applicable federal requirements their device deviated from that rendered it defective.

On March 30, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas further found the failure-to-warn claim is preempted because their allegation that Endologix failed to file a Premarket Approval supplement to adequately apprise the plaintiffs and their doctors of the device’s risks is not …