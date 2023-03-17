Fla. Jury Finds for Ethicon, J&J at Conclusion of Pelvic Mesh Trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida jury has found in favor of Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson in a pelvic mesh device case, after a federal judge dismissed the plaintiff’s failure-to-warn and punitive damages claims last year.

In a March 15 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida found that the companies’ Gynecare TVT tension-free vaginal tape and Gynecare Prolift pelvic mesh devices were not defectively designed. Judge Raag Singhal presided over the trial.

Florida resident Maria Benestad alleged she was injured after being implanted with the products in December 2007 and …