Fracture Evidence Barred from Upcoming La. Bard IVC Filter Trial

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that a plaintiff may not present evidence of reported filter fractures in an upcoming trial involving C.R. Bard’s G2 IVC filter because the device at issue did not fracture, but rather tilted and migrated.

In a March 14 order, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana agreed with Bard that evidence of fracture in other IVC filters is irrelevant and unduly prejudicial.

After experiencing blood clotting in her legs, Theda Banks was implanted with Bard’s G2 IVC filter in 2007. The device …