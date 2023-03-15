Ariz. Federal Medtronic Sprint Fidelis Pacemaker Action Dismissed as Preempted

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Medtronic’s Sprint Fidelis pacemaker, ruling that the manufacturing claims are preempted because the plaintiff did not indicate what protocols or specifications concerning welding amplitudes, metals, or insulating materials were required by the FDA.

In a March 13 order, Judge Douglas Rayes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona further found the failure-to-warn claims fail because Arizona does not recognize a duty to warn a third party like the FDA.

James Harris was implanted with the Sprint Fidelis pacemaker in 2007 to detect and correct cardiac arrhythmia. …