Smith & Nephew Denied Summary Judgment in Ohio Verilast Hip Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has denied Smith & Nephew’s motion for summary judgment in a case targeting its Verilast hip replacement device, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s surgeon was provided with adequate warnings.

In a March 8 order, Judge Matthew McFarland of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said it is unclear whether the doctor was sufficiently warned that the device could loosen on its own.

Harry Grubbs underwent total hip arthroplasty (THA) surgery in 2017, during which he was implanted with an S&N Verilast hip …