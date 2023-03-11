Plaintiff Allowed to File 4th Amended Complaint in Arthrex Burr Device Case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has allowed a plaintiff to file a fourth amended complaint in her lawsuit alleging Arthrex Inc.’s orthopedic burr device malfunctioned during surgery, causing her to sustain a thermal burn on her shoulder.

In a March 10 order, Judge William M. Skretny of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York found the plaintiff, Leslie Greenwood, adequately pled her claims for negligence, but did not allege facts to support her claims for manufacturing and design defect, breach of warranty, or failure to warn.

Greenwood alleges the device was defective because …