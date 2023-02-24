Pa. Federal Judge Allows Plaintiffs’ Expert Opinions in Injectafer Injury Lawsuit
February 24, 2023
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has allowed a plaintiff’s expert to offer opinions concerning the adequacy of warnings accompanying the iron replacement drug Injectafer, ruling they are backed by his research and expertise.
On Feb. 23, Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further ruled that nephrologist Dr. Myles Wolf may opine that symptomatic hypophosphatemia may have been underreported in two of defendants’ clinical trials conducted prior to FDA approval of Injectafer as well as in the broader literature.
Injectafer is an iron replacement injection drug used to treat iron deficiency anemia …
