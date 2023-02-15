N.C. Federal Fallopian Clip Lawsuit Dismissed Without Prejudice

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by fallopian tube clips, ruling the claims are impliedly preempted because they are based solely upon the defendant’s failure to report adverse events to the Food and Drug Administration.

On Feb. 13, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina further found that personal jurisdiction is lacking over certain of the defendants because they did not purposely direct the of the clips to North Carolina.

Filshie clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices that are …