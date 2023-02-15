N.C. Federal Fallopian Clip Lawsuit Dismissed Without Prejudice
February 15, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by fallopian tube clips, ruling the claims are impliedly preempted because they are based solely upon the defendant’s failure to report adverse events to the Food and Drug Administration.
On Feb. 13, Judge James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina further found that personal jurisdiction is lacking over certain of the defendants because they did not purposely direct the of the clips to North Carolina.
Filshie clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices that are …
FIRM NAMES
- Griffin Purnell LLC
- Lewis & Roberts
- Young Moore & Henderson
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego