Valsartan MDL Judge Certifies Economic Loss, Third Party Payor and Medical Monitoring Classes

TRENTON, N.J. — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries from contaminated valsartan-containing drugs (VCDs) has certified classes for consumer economic loss claims, third party payors, and certain medical monitoring claims.

In a 97-page order issued Feb. 8, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey required plaintiffs to amend their proposed subclasses in line with certain court recommendations.

Valsartan, losartan and irbesartan are prescription drugs primarily used for the treatment of hypertension, high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

Allegedly due to manufacturing defects originating from overseas laboratories in …