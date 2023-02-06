Fraud, Consumer Act Claims Trimmed from N.J. Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a pelvic mesh-related lawsuit against Ethicon Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson after finding that the plaintiff failed to meet the heightened pleading standard of her fraud and consumer protection claims.

In a Feb. 2 order, Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the plaintiff did not identify which defendant made the alleged fraudulent statements and omissions and did not detail the precise contents of the statements.

North Carolina resident Lela King filed the action after allegedly sustaining injuries …