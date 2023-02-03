DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

11th Cir. Upholds $500,000 Verdict in Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Case


February 3, 2023



ATLANTA — A federal appellate court has upheld a $500,000 verdict in favor of a plaintiff who alleged Coloplast Corp.’s Restorelle Y polypropylene pelvic mesh device was defectively designed and that she sustained numerous injuries as a result.

In a Feb. 2 opinion, an 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the plaintiff’s expert testimony established that the device’s polypropylene can cause the complications she suffered and directly caused her injuries, which included pain, infections, and erosion.

After giving birth to her youngest son in 1987, Raeann Bayless began experiencing symptoms of stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. …


