Calif. Boston Scientific Pelvic Mesh Case Settles Days Before Trial
January 30, 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lawsuit accusing Boston Scientific of failing to warn doctors and patients that its Obtryx Sling pelvic mesh device can pose serious health risks and complications settled days before its Feb. 7 trial date, according to a recent filing in California federal court.
On Jan. 26, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California vacated all pending dates and matters, explaining that the parties filed a notice of settlement.
To treat her stress urinary incontinence, Autumn Zetz was surgically implanted in 2008 with BSC’s Obtryx Sling, a surgical mesh device containing monofilament polypropylene mesh. Following …
