N.Y. Federal Zantac Case Stayed Pending Transfer to JPML; Motion to Remand Denied


January 27, 2023


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to remand a lawsuit alleging that the popular antacid Zantac caused a man’s kidney cancer, but stayed the action pending a ruling by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation concerning the transfer of the action to the related Zantac MDL.

In a Jan. 25 order, Judge Lewis Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the claims against the nondiverse defendant, Pfizer, have no merit because the drug maker was no longer in control of Zantac when it allegedly caused the plaintiff’s …


