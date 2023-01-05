DePuy Awarded Summary Judgment in N.Y. Federal Hip Implant Action

NEW YORK – A New York federal judge has awarded summary judgment to DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. in a hip implant case, ruling that plaintiffs failed to show their injuries were proximately caused by DePuy’s allegedly inadequate warnings regarding the device’s metal-on-metal impingement risks.

On Jan. 4, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York referred to his earlier opinion that Jodi Rouviere and her husband failed to present evidence that their surgeon would have heeded warnings of metal-on-metal impingement risks.

Jodi Rouviere was implanted with the DePuy “Summit” total hip arthroplasty system …