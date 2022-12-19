DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Oregon Appellate Court Reinstates Zofran Strict Liability Claims Against Hospital


December 19, 2022



EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reinstated a Zofran birth defect case against a hospital, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether it was a “seller” of the drug under the state’s strict product liability statute.

In a Dec. 14 opinion, the appellate panel reversed a summary judgment award to the hospital, ruling that it could be subject to liability under Oregon Revised Statute 30.920 as a “seller engaged in the business of selling” Zofran because it transferred the drug’s ownership to the child’s mother in exchange for valuable consideration.

The panel added that …

FIRM NAMES
  • Brisbee & Stockton
  • Eiva Law

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS