Oregon Appellate Court Reinstates Zofran Strict Liability Claims Against Hospital
December 19, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reinstated a Zofran birth defect case against a hospital, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether it was a “seller” of the drug under the state’s strict product liability statute.
In a Dec. 14 opinion, the appellate panel reversed a summary judgment award to the hospital, ruling that it could be subject to liability under Oregon Revised Statute 30.920 as a “seller engaged in the business of selling” Zofran because it transferred the drug’s ownership to the child’s mother in exchange for valuable consideration.
The panel added that …
FIRM NAMES
- Brisbee & Stockton
- Eiva Law
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick