DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

8th Cir. Lets Stand $21 Million Verdict in Biomet M2a Magnum Hip Implant Case


December 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


ST. LOUIS — An 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has refused to overturn a $21 million verdict in a Biomet M2a Magnum hip implant case, ruling that the jury’s verdict was not contradictory and that the evidence supported the plaintiffs’ claim that the device was negligently designed.

In a Dec. 14 opinion, the appellate panel further ruled that the verdict was not excessive, noting plaintiff Mary Bayes suffered severe injuries after being implanted with the device and continues to experience complications.

Bayes had both her hips replaced with Biomet’s metal-on-metal M2a Magnum hip implant systems in 2008. Dr. …

FIRM NAMES
  • Bachus & Schanker LLC
  • Barrios Kingsdorf LLP
  • Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
  • Gray & Ritter
  • HeplerBroom
  • LaDue Curran & Kuehn LLC
  • O'Leary & Shelton LLC
  • Onder Law LLC
  • Pendley & Braudin

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS