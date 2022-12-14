8th Cir. Lets Stand $21 Million Verdict in Biomet M2a Magnum Hip Implant Case

ST. LOUIS — An 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has refused to overturn a $21 million verdict in a Biomet M2a Magnum hip implant case, ruling that the jury’s verdict was not contradictory and that the evidence supported the plaintiffs’ claim that the device was negligently designed.

In a Dec. 14 opinion, the appellate panel further ruled that the verdict was not excessive, noting plaintiff Mary Bayes suffered severe injuries after being implanted with the device and continues to experience complications.

Bayes had both her hips replaced with Biomet’s metal-on-metal M2a Magnum hip implant systems in 2008. Dr. …