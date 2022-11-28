Boston Scientific Sales Rep Fraudulently Joined to Pelvic Mesh Case, Mo. Federal Judge Rules

DETROIT — A Missouri federal judge has remanded a pelvic mesh case for lack of diversity after ruling that a Boston Scientific Corp. sales representative was fraudulently joined.

In a Nov. 23 order, Judge Stephen Clark of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found the plaintiff failed to allege how the sales representative “knew or should have known” about the device’s alleged defects.

Melissa Owens sued BSC and its sales representative Shawn Lynch in Missouri state court, alleging BSC defectively designed and manufactured its Obtryx II Sling System and that BSC and Lynch failed to warn …