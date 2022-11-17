Plaintiffs Seek Disqualification of Special Master in DePuy Pinnacle Hip MDL

DALLAS — Two plaintiffs in the DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. Pinnacle Hip MDL have asked a Texas federal judge to disqualify a special master on the basis that he had ex parte communications with defense counsel about their case during a compulsory mediation process.

In a Nov. 15 motion filed before Judge Ed Kinkeade of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Gertie and William Campbell contend that Special Master James M. Stanton should not exercise any discretionary functions or provide any further advice to the MDL court.

The Campbells explained that a confidentiality order prevents them from …