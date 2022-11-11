DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Lawsuit Targeting Corcept’s Cushing’s Disease Drug Proceeds in Mass. Federal Court


November 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed as preempted product labeling failure-to-warn claims in an action involving reproductive injuries allegedly caused by the Cushing’s disease drug, Korlym, because they seek to challenge warnings approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, in a Nov. 10 order, Judge William G. Young of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts allowed the warning claims based upon reports defendants Corcept Therapeutics Inc. and Optime Care Inc., made to the FDA, ruling that dismissal would be premature given the unsettled state of Massachusetts law.

In addition, Judge Young allowed failure-to-monitor …

FIRM NAMES
  • Bennerotte & Associates
  • Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
  • Gilbert Alden Barbosa PLLC
  • Manning Gross Massenburg
  • Zisson & Jacobs

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation

November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Hair Straightener Litigation

November 22, 2022

MORE DETAILS