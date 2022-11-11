Lawsuit Targeting Corcept’s Cushing’s Disease Drug Proceeds in Mass. Federal Court

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed as preempted product labeling failure-to-warn claims in an action involving reproductive injuries allegedly caused by the Cushing’s disease drug, Korlym, because they seek to challenge warnings approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, in a Nov. 10 order, Judge William G. Young of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts allowed the warning claims based upon reports defendants Corcept Therapeutics Inc. and Optime Care Inc., made to the FDA, ruling that dismissal would be premature given the unsettled state of Massachusetts law.

In addition, Judge Young allowed failure-to-monitor …