11th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Case

ATLANTA — A federal appellate panel has upheld an award of summary judgment to Coloplast Corp. in a pelvic mesh action, ruling that the lower court properly excluded the opinion of expert Dr. Bruce Rosenzweig as unreliable because he offered no explanation for ruling out potential alternative causes of the plaintiff’s complications.

In a Nov. 8 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel also affirmed that the plaintiff’s belated disclosure of Dr. John Miklos as a non-retained specific causation expert was impermissibly untimely.

In 2010 Michelle Arevalo was surgically implanted with two of Coloplast’s Aris Transobturator Sling System …