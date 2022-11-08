11th Cir. Appeals in Zantac MDL Dismissed for Lack of Final Judgments

ATLANTA — A federal appellate panel has dismissed appeals filed by two individuals who allege their cancer was caused by their ingestion of contaminated Zantac (ranitidine), ruling that appellate jurisdiction is lacking because there was no final judgment issued by the MDL court that disposed of their claims.

In a Nov. 7 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals explained that while it is possible that the claims remaining in the plaintiffs’ amended short form complaints, once paired with a pending master complaint, have little chance of surviving given the MDL court’s rulings, there is no final ruling putting …