Ore. Federal Judge Dismisses C.R. Bard Pelvic Mesh Case as Time-Barred
November 2, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has dismissed a pelvic mesh action against C.R. Bard Inc., ruling the claims are time-barred under the state’s 10-year statute of repose.
In an Oct. 26 order, Judge Marco A. Hernandez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon found the complaint was filed beyond the 10-year statute of repose, and any extension that had been granted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic had expired.
Diane Milligan was implanted with Bard’s Align TO Transobturator Urethral Support System on Sept. 7, 2011, to treat her stress urinary incontinence. Four …
FIRM NAMES
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Johnson Johnson Larson & Schaller PC
