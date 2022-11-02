Ohio Federal Judge Denies Plaintiff’s Motion for New Trial in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has refused to order a new trial in an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling the plaintiff was not prejudiced by defendants’ reference to a monograph during the testimony of the plaintiff’s implanting surgeon, which concerned potential risks and complications.

In an Oct. 31 order, Judge James R. Knepp II of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio held that even if the trial court erred in admitting the monograph, such error was harmless.

Tina Burris underwent implantation of an Ethicon Prolift pelvic mesh device in August 2008. She later suffered complications …